Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.20.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Alec Baldwin's daughter posted a racy photo on her Instagram and coping with negative comments as a celebrity. Carbs can save your life, mostly because diets are hard. Jonny reads your text contributions.

7-8am – Crazy Rich Asians killed it at the box office! Asia Argento paid off a sexual assault accuser who was just 17 at the time. Today is National Radio Day! Jonny Moseley tells us all about Mighty Iota.

8-9am – Hooman begins training for the Stair Climb. AstroWorld tops the album charts and Nicki Minaj is pissed! The VMA's are tonight and will be hosted by no one. Kanye and Kim show out at 2 Chainz's wedding with intriguing attire. Emma is the top baby name is 2018 for daughters and we countdown the worst celebrity baby names.

9-10am – We get an update from Vinnie and Jonny reads your text contributions from the morning!

