Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.19.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bryn has a new at home studio setup, Game of Thrones star Charles Dance says the finale disappointed him and he would have signed the petition to remake it, Tracey Morgan and his estranged wife are battling over custody of their daughter and he wants his soon to be ex-wife to drop his last name, the man who was convitcted for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father back in 1993 will be out for parole in 2023, and Ryan Reynolds sold Aviation Gin for $610 million!

6am Alice News Network – The heat wave and fires are taking over the Bay Area, a chocolate factory in Switzerland had some vent issues where it started raining cocoa powder on the local town, Girl Scouts have a new cookie flavor for 2021, a stranger offered to replace a flat tire but ended up robbing the people who needed the help!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah gets tired from dancing, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion porn hub searches are at an all time high after their music video dropped, people on Tik Tok are trying to do some dance moves from the ‘WAP’ music video which ends some people in the hospital, and Fernando Tatis who hit a home run against the Texas Rangers apologized for this grand slam!

7am Alice News Network - A poll asks parents about back to school shopping and what were the hot back to school items, and a 9 year old boy who is in foster care was going to an interview about foster care to which the adoption applications for him reached over 10,000!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Outside Lands is doing virtual Inside Lands with archived concerts from years past starting August 28, Taylor Swift bonus track ‘Lakes’ dropped as a digital copy, Sia went to the bathroom in the middle of a radio interview where the show’s host heard it, Niall Horan got drunk in Ireland where he ended up in boot after falling of a curb, and Arianna Grande and Lady Gaga are going to be perform at the MTV VMA’s!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Area is looking to add more toll lanes in 2050, the Postmaster General took back any plans to change the postal service till after the election, a San Francisco restaurant who spent a lot of money on plastic domes on their patio to divided it from the homeless camp next door, Apple phones have a Covid tracing program, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

