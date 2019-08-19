Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.19.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Sarah’s loss, deaths in threes, paperless tickets for bay area public transportation, and how we eat our potatoes!

7-8am – Some fast facts, and more!

8-9am - Pigs will eat you, the Transamerica building is for sale, and Jeffrey Epstein apparently bought women’s panties while in jail!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment