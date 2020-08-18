Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.18.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Today is 100 years of the 19th amendment for some women to vote in America, Michelle Obama kicked off the first night of the Democratic National Convention where she gave a powerful speech but the take away that went viral was her necklace, ‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo got a summer job as a food runner at the family restaurant, and Millie Bobby Brown is going to be in a Netflix movie about Enola Holmes who is Sherlock Holmes younger sister!

6am Alice News Network – PG&E is warning people about the rolling blackouts during the heatwave, Vinnie’s friend has a child who is living in a dorm at college right now with virus cases going up on college campus, a women in Florida was on a boat with her husband where they were having a fight to which she went number one on his face, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Prosecutors want Lori Loughlin in jail for 2 months and her husband in jail for 5 months with community service for the college admissions scandal, Ellen DeGeneres is cleaning house at her show by letting go of 3 top producers and promoting her dj Twitch to co-executive producer, and Tiger Woods 11 year old son played in a golf tournament where he dominated it!

7am Alice News Network - People are getting ready for Halloween even though it is months away, one husband saw his wife’s leg get bitten from a shark to which he started punching the shark to let go of her leg and saved her life, whereas another husband was driving drunk with his wife on a motorcycle where he crashed the bike and left her at the scene, and elderly man in China was walking his dog where a cat from an apartment building fell on his head!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Drake has a new album is called Certified Lover Boy which is causing a stir with a band called Lover Boy, Kanye West has come up with an app just like Tik Tok which is safe for kids but has Christian values, and arrests were made after 18 years after of the murder of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay’s!

8am Alice News Network – A couple in Seattle called the cops after waking up to bulger in their bedroom where he left his backpack behind which helped the cops find him, a women tried to rob a Home Depot by reversing her car into the store, driving with the windows down expose you to more pollution than the car ac, and a person posted on Reddit to find out if he is a bad coworker by starting a meat eaters club against the vegans in the office!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

