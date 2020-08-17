Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.17.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Thunder is happening again this morning, Sarah gives Julie Chen some kiddos for once, Chrissy Teigen reveals she is pregnant with her third child, and Ryan Reynolds begs fellow Canadians not to kill his mom!

6am Alice News Network – The residents of Tahoe are protesting visitors to go home and stop trashing their beaches, most Americans say the stress of the pandemic has affected their sleep, and the 4 million dollar car accident that happened in the Swiss Alps!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – As Midnight Sun hits number 1 for book sales Stephanie Meyer says she is going to release two more books for the saga, Mark Mastrov is selling his Bay Area home, Khloe Kardashian is caught using Face tune for her Instagram photos, the latest fade in Hollywood is bee keeping, and Sharon Stone is mad at people who do not wear masks after her sister caught covid!

7am Alice News Network - The order of covid symptoms happen and how to differ it from the flu, some fast facts, in San Antonio, Texas have residents being accused of throwing huge sex parties, the male version to the ‘Karen’ of cancel culture is ‘Terry’, and wine coolers are a gateway drug!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jason Mraz used to be a postal worker which is making him upset about the current situation of the Post Office, Ed Sheeran’s demo album from when he was 13 years old is up for auction, Machine Gun Kelly says he is locked in forever with Megan Fox, and Nickelback is teasing something new!

8am Alice News Network – A man lived in Tampa Bay’s soccer stadium luxury suite for over two weeks before people noticed, the average person’s workday turnout to be an hour longer when working from home, the Department of Justice found an online scam from Isis who sold masks to people, and a Facebook group that takes pictures of pointing a loaded gun to the man area which ends badly!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

