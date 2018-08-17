Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.17.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Kelsey ‘Big Brother’, the death of legend Aretha Franklin, and Chris Watts was arrested in the disappearance of his pregnant wife and young daughters in Colorado!

7-8am – The newest invention that Vinnie will NOT get!

8-9am – Maz Jobrani joins the show, Tesla stocks has dropped after Elon Musk cries during interview, and gender reveal parties are a thing!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

