Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.17.2018
August 17, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Kelsey ‘Big Brother’, the death of legend Aretha Franklin, and Chris Watts was arrested in the disappearance of his pregnant wife and young daughters in Colorado!
7-8am – The newest invention that Vinnie will NOT get!
8-9am – Maz Jobrani joins the show, Tesla stocks has dropped after Elon Musk cries during interview, and gender reveal parties are a thing!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
