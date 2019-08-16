Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.16.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – A second person has accused Katy Perry of sexual misconduct, the housing crisis in the bay area, and turning on your “read” receipts!

7-8am – Scott Capurro phones in from vacation, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and family survive plane crash in Tennessee, Beverly hills 90210 cast earnings, and small penises are back!

8-9am - Quincy police visit brings joy to three-year-old with cancer, and “catchlers”!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment