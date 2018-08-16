Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.16.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Kelsey Grammer tattooed wife’s name on crotch to keep him from cheating, Jim Carrey’s new show, Kimberly Guilfoyle's pet name for Don Jr. is 'Junior Mint', husband arrested in Colorado missing family case, and a call for compassion for couple whose trailer started Carr Fire!

7-8am – Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul has died at age 76, Ronda Rousey wants to be in the next ‘Kill Bill’, New Zealand's government on Wednesday passed legislation that allows only New Zealand residents to buy homes, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson still going strong, former ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star accused of threatening ex with crossbow, what DJ Khaled is up to, contrary to popular belief, having a tattoo no longer impedes your chances of getting a job, man embezzles $89,000 from employer and spends it on ‘Game of War’, and a lady impatiently waits for a train!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman, Bryn, and Kristi Yamaguchi review: 'Crazy Rich Asians'!

