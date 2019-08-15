Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.15.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jimmy Eat World drummer calls out Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins on Twitter after tour, autopsy finds broken bones in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck raises more questions, and teen claims to send tweets from smart fridge after getting grounded!

7-8am – The lost and found at Outsidelands, ways to relax, a few fast facts, the top five most stressful life moments, and a burn from woman area steaming!

8-9am - Greg Baldwin joins the show, and 40 percent of people regret how they live their lives!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

