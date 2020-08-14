Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.14.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bryn overslept, the bathrooms in Big Brother have bidets, Anthony Michael Hall freaked out on someone at a pool in Texas, and Steve-O duct tapes himself to a Hollywood Billboard!

6am Alice News Network – Stanford is planning on opening back up despite the remote learning that is in place, Google has an app that will help people with really hard math problems, tomorrow is relaxation day and there is a list of things that will help you relax, and a 19 year old guy in Canada who was wasted tried running from the cops but ends up hoping in an unmarked cop car!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A ranking of the best boy bands in the 90’s, who is the best superhero Marvel or DC comics, which is the best singing competition on TV, which Twilight team is better, and Miley Cryus and Cody Simpson have broken up!

7am Alice News Network - Scott Budman calls in to give an update on the drama surrounding the game Fortnite and the removal of the game from App stores, and a man who watches a lot of porn at work to which he ended up having a stroke but the company doesn’t want to give him his workers comp!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The ice cream truck songs are racist which made artist RZA make a new tune to replace it, a re-release of Mac Miller K.I.D.S dropped with some new songs, and Bruce Hornsby has a new record out today!

8am Alice News Network – A guy in Boston met a women online who came out to visit him but ended up threatening to taze him, geologist say that Africa will break in half and create a new ocean in a million years, people were asked what they would give up forever if they never had to pay taxes again, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment