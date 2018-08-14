Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.14.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – An update on Aretha Franklin’s health, Former WWE star Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart reportedly died at his home Monday, and Vinnie’s hosts a game!

7-8am – Azealia Banks took to her Instagram story alleging that she was trapped at Elon Musk's house for the weekend, and over twenty people die after highway bridge collapses in Italy!

8-9am – Nick Cannon says E-40 & Too Short will bring authenticity to new show, Stephen Colbert get totally flustered as Nicki Minaj raps about them having sex, CW's 'The 100' star Marie Avgeropoulos arrested for felony domestic violence, the hardest jobs, and how a man loses his identity!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!