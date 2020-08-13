Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.13.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Howie Mandel gives an update on Simon Cowell is doing after his bike accident, Sumner Redstone the billionaire media tycoon passed away at the age of 97, and David Blaine is coming up with a new stunt after 10 years being out of the stop light!

6am Alice News Network – The temporary programs to house homeless people during the pandemic are running out of funds, Kaiser is running a round three of corona vaccine trial, according to a poll from Party City is that a lot of parents are still going to celebrate Halloween this year, and a new study looks into what each state ports the most and if it's worth it!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The NBA is going to open up their bubble to allow players to have guests, Robin Williams Bay Area home gets a price cut, Dennis Quaid adopts a cat that was named after him and has a pet podcast, and AMC is planning on reopening their theater by September with some tickets costing 15 cents!

7am Alice News Network - California appears to have turned a corner after the swell of coronavirus cases, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had a sneezing contest, and an online survey about hygiene compares hygiene routines to the average person!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jason Derulo thought the movie ‘Cats’ was going to be a huge hit, a former horse track in England has become the first socially distant concert venue, Kiss announces 2021 tour dates with David Lee Roth, and a guy made a shrine for Slipknot!

8am Alice News Network – A company based in India is giving workplace paid leave for women when they are on their periods, a guy in Peru caught his wife cheating on him through Google Maps, Dr. Pepper is in shortage and Mountain Dew is going to release a mystery flavor for Halloween, and Fisher Price has released a work station for your kid so they can work at home with you!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

