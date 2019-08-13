Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.13.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – We are looking for interns-learn how you can apply. A-Rod gets robbed in SF! A younger sister is showing her bratty ways. A son is such an arrogant puke -see what he does to his brand new BMW and why? A lady wants you to pay for her butt lift.

7-8am – See what Katy Perry and Placido Domingo have in common. Bruce Lee's family responds to Tarantino's portrayal of him. Ghost Ship trial update. What is the average penis size? Why does Sarah unbutton her pants?

8-9am - Liam breaks his silence on the Miley breakup. What is Andy Dick up to? The first game of Battle of the Bay starts tonight. Dogs are amazing - see how? What the heck is dog fishing?

9-10am – We read through your contributions of text messages!

