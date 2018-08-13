Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.13.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Bill Murray accused of slamming photographer against a door, pouring water on him at restaurant, a courier service stopped an old couple from being scammed out of $15,000!

7-8am – Aretha Franklin 'gravely ill,' and 'Incredible maneuvers' by airline ground agent who stole plane baffles employer!

8-9am – Nicki Minaj has surprise album release ‘Queen’, eccentric billionaire Playboy Howard Hughes' former Palm Springs hideaway sells for 1.3M, and getting fired for social media activity!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

