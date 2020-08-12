Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.12.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kamala Harris is officially Joe Biden’s pick for Vice President, Ceo of Apple Tim Cook is officially a billionaire, there is going to be a reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Belair” but as a drama, Raymound Allen who was on “Good Times” has passed away at 91, and Al Rocker is going to be replacement surgery for this shoulder!

6am Alice News Network – Previous Female Vice Presidents nominees, quick easy trips to go on during shelter in place, and women are not likely to wear high heels anymore after the pandemic!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Forbes list of the highest paid actors is out with people like Jackie Chan, Adam Sandler, and Lin Manuel Miranda on the list and 1 of 4 people have added a new streaming service during the pandemic!

7am Alice News Network - Canada is sick and tired of Americans of coming into their country, Canadians are also vandalizing Americans cars when spotted in the country, there is a dating site for people who do not want to wear a mask, and a 90 year old man began to write a memoir of his life where he reveals it’s time to come out as gay!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Trini Lopez singer and The Dirty Dozen actor has passed away at 83 from covid, Sheryl Crow comes out with a remix of a song ‘Women in the White House’, Ed Sheeran is expecting a baby with his wife, Steve Lukather battles with his neighbor’s leaf blowers with his electric guitar, and Howie Mandel explains his OCD!

8am Alice News Network – The top ten things that can put a smile on our faces, the Last Blockbuster in the world is becoming an AirBnb, Brach’s the maker of candy corn is announcing a new flavor called Turkey Dinner, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

