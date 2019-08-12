Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.12.2019
August 12, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – A ‘Big Brother’ recap, man has collapsed lung after singing for so long, Jeffrey Epstein Dead in Suicide at Jail, Spurring Inquiries, and wieners on the beach!
7-8am – Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are getting a divorce, what most people think about Mondays, and another Amazon store!
8-9am - John Mayer and Chris Stapleton wrote and performed a song together, and a new way for stay at home moms to make side money!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
Download, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie, Full Show
