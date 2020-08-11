Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.11.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A Big Brother recap of Sunday night's episode, Antonio Banderas celebrates his 60th birthday by revealing he has covid-19, and Sylvester Stallone sells his pimped out Cadillac SUV for $350k, and actor James Hong who is 91has a huge campaign to get his Hollywood star!

6am Alice News Network – Almost every San Francisco restaurant is breaking this one covid rule, sick days and snow days for school will no longer exist anymore due to Zoom, if you can get a million dollars will you take it and run into every red light or not, and summer ween for guys is thing!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – There was a shooting outside of the White House that involved the secret service, HGTV’s show Fixer Upper is coming back, John Wick is shooting movies 4 and 5 back to back, college football is looking to be cancelled, and a poll ranks who was the best James Bond!

7am Alice News Network - Russia has registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world, a circus in Germany has been making profit during the pandemic buy selling animal poop to people who want to get rid of other animals in their yard, routine that humans do daily but do not realize it, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Smash Mouth performed at the very already controversial Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Phil Collins song “In the Air Tonight” climbs the charts again from a video teens listening to the song for the first time, YouTube prank stars Stokes Twin charged with felony after bank robbery video, and FBI agents had a warrant at the home of YouTuber Jake Paul!

8am Alice News Network – California had a data glitch in the reporting system of coronavirus reports, an 86 year old Navy Vet had a stroke on his house boat and couldn't call for help but his Chihuahua saved the day, safe ways to have people over at your house, and people who do office jobs are more likely to have a sharper mind when they get older compared to labor jobs!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

