Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.10.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – January Jones shoots her shot with NBA star Kawhi Leonard, the ‘Friends’ reunion for HBO Max has been delayed again, Selena Gomez is joining Steve Martin and Martin short for a comedy series on Hulu, and Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower is taking her ashes on a farewell tour of Europe!

6am Alice News Network – Collin Morikawa, who is also a recent Cal Grad one the PGA Golf tournament, a quarter of parents are still not sure what is going on for the future of their kids school during the pandemic, a school in Illinois is banning students from wearing pajamas while doing classes online, and people are brushing their teeth more during the pandemic!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Mark Zuckerberg is now worth $100 billion, James Corden and Stephen Colbert are going back to a studio format to film their show, Oakland A’s setup a go-fund me with a sign to fly over the stadium to heckle the Houston Astros & there was a brawl between the two teams at one of their games over the weekend, and Minnesota linebacker Cameron Smith found out he needs open heart surgery after he tested positive for covid!

7am Alice News Network - An eight year old boy who is trying to help his mom since she lost her job started selling planets, a man in Treasure Island, Florida is arrested for assaulting a boy who was wearing a mask, only 42% of Americans say that will get the corona vaccine when it is ready, and a survey asked people who planned on getting married this year where asked what they will do next year!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Orlando Bloom posts a video of Katy Perry ghost rides the car while pregnant, Carol Baskin is going after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their music video use of exotic cats, Taylor Swift still has the number 1 album, and Blink-182 comes out with their new song for quarantine, and a Jimi Hendrix guitar is sold at an auction for over $200k, and America is going to get their version of Eurovision!

8am Alice News Network – NASA says the best meteor shower of the year is coming, Ben and Jerry’s says if you want their ice cream to avoid freezer burn is to turn the tub upside down, bandanas are the worst face mask to use, a new dating app is out for cat people, and people on Reddit reveal how they caught their partners cheating on them!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

