Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.10.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Bailey from ‘Big Brother’ flips out, stars on the Hollywood walk of shame, how much phones matter when you’re dating, and beards are ruining the shaving industry!

7-8am – Actress Sean Young wanted by NYPD for questioning about burglary in Astoria, what most people think are the best decades of their lives, and how the many times the average person thinks is normal for sex!

8-9am – The difficulties trying to contain the wildfires to be contained in September, and the best places in the US to raise the family!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!