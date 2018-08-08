Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.08.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Pink cancels some Australian concert dates after hospitalization, self-driving cars, and cat people vs. dog people!!

7-8am – The music industry is making more money now than ever, Scott Budman from NBC Bay Area phones in to inform us on Elon Musk’s tweet regarding Tesla shares, and pumpkin spice is getting around!

8-9am – 'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss arrested for public intoxication, '13 Reasons Why' to begin filming Season 3 in North Bay this month, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seen distressed and crying on a day out in New York, and the top selling sports car in the United States!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

