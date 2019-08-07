Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.07.2019¬
August 7, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Toni Morrison passed away, and according to a survey most people want to hear the bad news first!
7-8am – Lil Nas X hits 18 weeks at number one, California's largest recycling business closes all 284 centers, lays off 750, having a preference on which side of the bed you sleep on!
8-9am - BH90210 is on its way, Tyrese Gibson shades Dwayne Johnson over ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ ticket sales, getting away from the gator, and how much the average person gets compliments!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment