Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.07.2019¬

August 7, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Toni Morrison passed away, and according to a survey most people want to hear the bad news first!

7-8am – Lil Nas X hits 18 weeks at number one, California's largest recycling business closes all 284 centers, lays off 750, having a preference on which side of the bed you sleep on!

8-9am  - BH90210 is on its way, Tyrese Gibson shades Dwayne Johnson over ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ ticket sales,  getting away from the gator, and how much the average person gets compliments!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

