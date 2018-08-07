Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.07.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – A few things about ‘The Voice’, over two thousand homes went up in flames from the fire, a fun lottery story, and growers vs. showers!

7-8am – Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are being tested by people since they aren’t married, Johnny gets dropped again, smoke from the wild fires have forced residents to limit outdoor activity, and drunk ordering through Amazon!

8-9am – How many people think they check their phones too often, it’s back to school time for students, and showering habits for men!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!