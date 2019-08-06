Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.06.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – How Vinnie got into radio, we’re looking for Fall interns, Wendy Williams parties her wig off, the new thing is to be natural by not showering AT ALL, America’s favorite fast food chains!

7-8am – A story that shows you how fast time flies, and a new app that allows you to rent your pool!

8-9am - Lindsay Lohan’s new boyfriend, Travis Scott Covers Kylie Jenner’s House in Rose Petals Ahead of Her 22nd Birthday, the joys of homeownership, being exclusive with people nowadays, and when your life adventurousness peaks!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment