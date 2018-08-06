Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.06.2018

August 6, 2018
Sarah And Vinnie
Sarah And Vinnie Full Show Podcast
Today on Sarah and Vinnie's Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Britney Spears forgets where she is, Steven Seagal’s love for Russia, shootings on the Bay Bridge, Vanilla Almond prompting recall, and a plane crash in LA from the Bay Area!

7-8am –  We play a game about hosting game shows, an update on Demi Lovato, the new sales force transit system, the number one most hated apps, and which class you wish you paid more attention to in high school!

8-9am – Sarah calls in to update us on her injury, and two elderly men escaping nursing home to attend heavy metal festival!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

