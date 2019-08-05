Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.05.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – More ketchin up on the nonsense we partook in during the vacation, the shingles vaccine is recommended for people ages 50 and older, and the horrifying mass shootings!

7-8am – Neil deGrasse Tyson tweet infuriates the internet, more celebrity reactions regarding the mass shootings, only five percent of people say they engage in conversations with the person next to them!

8-9am - Somebody got circumcised too much, and how many people want to take a vacation with just their phone!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment