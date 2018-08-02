Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.02.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Bagarre Booba vs. Kaaris fight at the airport, the super pets, man breaks windows to save dogs!

7-8am – Kid Rock’s childhood home is for sale, Charlie Sheen can't afford child support, evacuation orders can't keep up as fires get faster, scientists have a theory about the Bermuda Triangle, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reminding everyone to remember best practices when it comes to safe sex: don’t reuse condoms, and man jailed after he banned girlfriend from using Snapchat after four-week relationship!

8-9am – Isaac Kappy rant about Seth Green and Paris Jackson, and how many people lie to get out jury duty!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman and Rudy review: ‘Christopher and Robin’ and ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’!

