Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.01.2018

6-7am – David Hasselhoff, 66 and model Hayley Roberts 38 get married in Italy, Tiffany Haddish reveals her sex count, "Bigfoot erotica" spices up a congressional race in Virginia, parents hiring video game tutors for their kids, and the biggest back-to-school expense!

7-8am – Drake dominates the Hot 100, Toto covers a Weezer song, Huawei is now dominating phones behind Samsung, cops hand out flowers for good behavior, Tesla surf boards, some fast facts, and vaginal ‘Rejuvenation’ treatments may be unsafe according to the F.D.A.!

8-9am – MoviePass is having trouble, 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams is launching an app with the bold aim to 'revolutionise' social media, the most common form of media people consume, smartphones banned from French schools, and Canadian man legally lists gender as female to get cheaper car insurance!

9-10am – All your contributions through text messages!

