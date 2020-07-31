Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.31.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Herman Cain died from covid yesterday, Bryan Cranston reveals he had coronavirus and donated plasma, the MTV VMA nominees were announced, and Seth Rogan has taken up pottery which lead him to buy illegal clay!

6am Alice News Network – The best ingredients for a party, Sarah and Vinnie both have people in their lives that are beer connoisseurs, and underage kids on Tik Tok are dressing up as old people to try to buy booze!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Big Brother is going to reveal the new cast on their season premiere next Wednesday, Alanis Morissette tries to perform remotely on ‘The Tonight Show’ but her kid keeps on crashing, Travis Scott is selling hand sanitizer for $12 a bottle, and U2 donated millions of dollars to live music industry during the pandemic!

7am Alice News Network - Scott Budman joins the show to give insight on the Congress hearing with the tech boss, and a lady from Florida got her husband cheating on her when she walked in at them at her own home to which she starts destroying things!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Beyoncé has a new visual album out on Disney Plus!

8am Alice News Network – Isla explains how she is starting her own podcast, Americans are visiting the New Zealand immigration website the most, scientist in England say they know where the Stonehenge rocks came from, and researchers in Japan say making your kids learn music will not make them a better student, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

