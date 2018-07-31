Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.31.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Julie Chen refuses to say anything more about allegations against her husband’s, and Mia Khalifa says she’s getting surgery to fix deflated breast after getting hit with hockey puck!

7-8am – Cardi B shows off her bank statement, Walking Dead: Show vs. Family, Mike Shinoda recalls Linkin Park's hilarious prank on Metallica, a little more about the fires, work to be done on Golden Gate Bridge to help suicide prevention, pizza delivery guy plays Beethoven sonata for customer, ways people die from selfies, wanting to know about your lover’s exes!

8-9am – Celebrity chef Guy Fieri helps feed fire crews, Lindsay Lohan docuseries set for 2019 premiere on MTV, Samantha Markle calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘pudgy airhead’, at what point do people turn on the AC, and ten questions every couple should talk about before they married!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!