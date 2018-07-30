Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.30.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Les Moonves and CBS face allegations of sexual misconduct, Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly left Fox News amid accusations of sexual misconduct, post-coital dysphoria, and ‘Big Brother’!

7-8am – Star Wars Episode 9 release date announced, WWE confirms Grandmaster Sexay and Nikolai Volkoff have died, ‘Mission Impossible’ dominates the box office, the huge fires are out of control, retired marine saves dozens of animals as California wildfire rages, and the perfect day!

8-9am – Man hit by a car doing the Drake ‘In My Feelings’ viral dance challenge, postpones season 3 of Stranger Things, Cardi B and Offset buy Lamborghinis, suing someone for stealing your wife, and a man committed identity theft to watch a college basketball game!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

