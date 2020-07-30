Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.29.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Michael Porter Jr of the Denver Nuggets gets backlash for his pandemic comments, Tracey Morgan and his wife are filing for divorce after, Dr. Dre and his wife are also getting a divorce after 24 years of marriage but he has a prenup, and Kate Beckinsale anonymously receives a live bunny!

6am Alice News Network – A parent from the college admission scandal has to serve 6 months in jail for buy his daughter’s way into school, a man in North Carolina finds out there is only one remaining winning ticket to win money of a mega ticket so he goes to 40 different stores to buy a mega ticket and won, and what the term woke fishing means for dating!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Emmy’s is going to be virtual, a former 49er Dana Stubblefield is found guilty on rape charges to which he can face up to 15 years to life in prison, Johnny Depp’s libel trial ends dramatically, and Jeff Bezos ex-wife $38 Billion from the divorce has turned into $60 billion to which she has given most of the money to charity!

7am Alice News Network - Jenny Lam is Mayor Breed's Educational Policy Advisor, San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education Commissioner calls in, the NBA starts games today at Disney World, and ways to take care of your maskacne!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The founding member of The Roots Malik B passes away at the age of 47, Billie Eilish is coming out with a new song today, Marilyn Manson drops a new single and music video, Nicholas Braun from the HBO show ‘Succession’ comes out with a love song for coronavirus, and Post Malone said he came up with his entire Coachella set high on mushrooms!

8am Alice News Network – A study gives a list of items on what makes a successful relationship, a couple in Massachusetts were walking their dog naked to which they ran from the cops and started attack them, and a car in Florida caught on fire where the driver had a scented candle lit which got some paper on fire!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

