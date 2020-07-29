Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.29.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The nominees for the Emmys have been announced, Universal and AMC theaters have come to an agreement on streaming service, Vinnie is hooked on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, and Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are Instagram official!

6am Alice News Network – A survey asks how many people will wear a mask when out and about, Americans smile about 11 times a day, and a Tesla engineer has been moonlighting to be a San Francisco company for the perfect chocolate chip!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie’s mind is blown when he learns about how to use your personal mail box and Megan thee Stallion was shot in both of her feet!

7am Alice News Network - Colleges are increasing to turn online for the Fall semester, some fast facts, people are loving the flexible work schedules and don’t want to go back to normal, and the correct ways to say the most popular sayings!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in to explain why he couldn’t go to England, the home where the Grateful Dead signed their first record contract in San Francisco is up for sale for $3.25 million!

8am Alice News Network – A big fire happened in San Francisco yesterday, research shows when to have a F it moment in your adult life, study shows that smoking has been down since the pandemic, people over 6 feet tall are twice as likely to catch corona then short people, and the trying to determine a dog name or a human name!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment