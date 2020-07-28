Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.28.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie tries to explain what water melon sugar is to his wife, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome a baby girl named Willa, Kim Kardashian visited Kanye West in Wyoming for the first time since his campaign rally, and Prince Harry created a fake Instagram account to try to get at Megan Markel!

6am Alice News Network – The biggest vaccine study for covid-19 is happening now, over 50% of people have to check with people before hanging out because social media is rating them out, and an employee at a Red Lobster found a blue lobster in their delivery and gave it to the local zoo, and the baseball season might not be able to finish!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – There is no cast list for Big Brother yet which has caused a lot of theories on what exactly is going on with the show and Danielle from Big Brother calls in to spill the tea!

7am Alice News Network - An update on the list of possible VP picks for Biden, Vinnie finished the show Devs, deodorant sales are down since the start of the pandemic, and a Florida man has been charged with fraud for getting $3 million in covid relief money but went to go buy a lambo with it!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – U2 does a cover of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ as tribute to their road crew, The Chain-smokers tried to do a drive in concert in the Hamptons which people ended up standing side by side in the pit which made Governor Cuomo launch an investigation for breaking the law, Billie Elish is back on Instagram showing off a design mask, and Ozzy Osbourne has a documentary coming out!

8am Alice News Network – California is making K-12 schools start the year online as coronavirus case increase, some fast facts, Google is going to keep their employees working remotely to at least 2021, someone returns a rock to Colorado Wildlife park who states that the rock is cursed, and a list of the weirdest town names in America!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

