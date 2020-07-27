Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.27.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie’s wife is doing a virtual running race, Sarah’s son has musician hours, Regis Philbin passed away at the age of 88, Peter Green an original member of Fleetwood Mac passed away at 73, and the last remaining original cast member of Gone with the Wind has passed away at the age of 104!

6am Alice News Network – Coronavirus vaccines are looking promising, Giants won against the Dodgers, NBA is back as well as the NHL, having a cheat day is okay but you need to go back to regular eating habits, people are planning their bucket list for traveling, and a man in England is asking for a advice after having a five-some with his girlfriend!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie found his lost knob, Kylie Jenner bought her daughter Stormi a $20,000 pony, the only NFL player with an MD is not playing to treat covid-19 patients, an NBA player has to quarantine after going to a funeral then a strip club!

7am Alice News Network - A positive thing about staying at home is there is less food waste, the most used emoji’s, guys who put shirtless pics of themselves on their dating profile they ended up not having luck with a date, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – In the first 24 hours of the release of Taylor Swift sold 1.3 million copies worldwide and become the most streamed album on Apple music, Kanye West is supposed have an album out and apologizes to Kim for giving out private family details, Juice Wrld’s album is still number 1, and Bon Jovi is coming out with new music!

8am Alice News Network – Researchers gave people a huge list of options to make your day, during the pandemic Americans are thinking about relocating, 80% of people are now buying things from small business, and a guy in England was sitting outside eating McDonalds when a seagull came to try to take it but the guy was arrested for biting the bird over the food!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

