Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.27.2018
July 27, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – An update on Demi Lovato, A-Rod loves himself, plastic is a huge contributing factor to mic, and place you go that might be too loud!
7-8am – Fast-growing Northern California wildfire moves into Redding, it’s opposite day, a few fast facts, and topiarist woken up by 'vicious drunks' trying to have sex with his 'lady hedge!
8-9am – Greg Proops joins the show, and your dog knows when you’re sad!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
