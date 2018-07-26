Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.26.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Donald Trump’s star wrecked on the Hollywood strip, on Gruden gets a ten year deal, man attacks woman pulls out clump of her hair over shopping cart dispute at Wisconsin Walmart, the top ten best amusement parks in the world, and how most people eat cereal!

7-8am – The best workout songs you can’t hear, suspected BART killer charged with murder, father of slain teen calls, and members of Sarah’s naked gym!

8-9am – Jimmy G of the 49ers receives backlash for dating a porn star, 'Stoned Alone': Ryan Reynolds to Produce 'Home Alone' Reimagining, and woman's pedicure infection almost results in leg amputation!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and we peak for the week with Rachel and Hooman doing a movie review: ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’!

