Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.25.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Demi Lovato overdosed, Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner: 'Their Hearts Are Full', DMV worker slept for over 2,200 hours on the job, and how a lady coming up with a unique baby name!

7-8am – Everything Tom Cruise, and state could revoke massage license of 61-year-old Jacksonville woman arrested for prostitution!

8-9am – More details on Demi Lovato’s health condition, Yoko Ono releases new “music”, former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has been found, and Gatorade ranked from best to worst!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

