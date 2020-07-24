Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.24.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Cake decorating takes over the morning show, an update on the Big Brother All Star season, Alex Trebeck comes out with his own memoir which some of the claims he makes is pretty vanilla, and Chrissy Teigen is going to get breast reduction after getting her implants removed!

6am Alice News Network – Baseball is back with no fans with a player cussing and everyone heard him, tattoo removals are very popular during the pandemic, and 73% of parents say they pick their child's names usually after they already have a name locked in!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Mike Tyson is making his comeback to the ring for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr, there is a virtual system for fans to appear and make noise in baseball stadiums through the MLB app, the Washington Redskins are trying to change their name so in the meantime they will go by the Washington Team, and Dave Franco is going to play Vanilla Ice in a biopic!

7am Alice News Network - People are quitting smoking while in quarantine, ice cream sales have jumped up 26 percent and the top flavors of favorite ice cream, and Tinder is coming up with new features for people to spend money on their profile in order to get on top of other people’s list!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Nick Cordero the Broadway star who passed away from coronavirus is going to drop an album, Maroon 5’s new song is to decriminalize marijuana, and Taylor Swift comes out with a new album out of nowhere!

8am Alice News Network – A Florida news reporter had a viewer write into the reporter to tell her to get the lump on her neck checked out which turns out to be cancer, a man tried to get an escort for a night but didn't have enough money which made her pimp mad, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment