Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.24.2018

6-7am – Bristol Palin will be getting a pretty big paycheck for joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, Denise Richards wants to be on the ‘Real House Wives’, a lady was killed on BART train, and Tour de France halted amid farmers' protest on stage 16!

7-8am – Ariana Grande is aware that her PDA with Pete is annoying, former MTV VJ Jesse Camp missing, stars Dave Bautista defends James Gunn after firing, it’s national tequila day, the craziest baby names of 2017, and the leading states in the country for failed marriage proposals!

8-9am – Lindsay Lohan threatens to fire staff at her Mykonos resort over shoes, Mila Kunas talks about her relationship with Macaulay Culkin, Ouija board participants are 'channelling their own thoughts', and not being able to pay the bills!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

