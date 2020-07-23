Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.23.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – An update on Kanye West and his latest tweets, and Brooklyn Decker posts about how she wears Depends while she is on her period!

6am Alice News Network – California schools will be done online for the start of the school year, most high school graduates are taking a gap year due to the coronavirus, baseball season officially starts today for the Giants, and people haven't worn their dress shoes in months!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jeff Bezos increased his net worth by $13 billion in just one day, Sarah has an issue with one of her amazon purchases, the average person watches 2% of Netflix, people can now do a floating movie theater which people were in boat on the water!

7am Alice News Network - The US is reporting more covid cases in the past two weeks than all of June, a survey asks people how much their free time is worth, the top cities in America to have a threesome, and a study says there isn't such a thing as a ‘type’ when dating!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Big Brother All Stars is set to premiere on August 5th and Taylor Swift has a new album coming out tonight!

8am Alice News Network – Jayn calls in to give us an update on Taylor Swift and Maroon 5 new albums, less than 1% of people are excited to see their coworkers again, a salon in New York started to do a butt facial to stay in business, and John Muir is being cancelled for his racist views!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment