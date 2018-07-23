Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.23.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – William Shatner doesn’t sign autographs, James Gunn fired from ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ franchise over offensive tweets, and a couple of stories about shootings!

7-8am – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly kidnapped and beaten in Brooklyn robbery, Triple Crown-winning Victor Espinoza hurt at Del Mar when horse collapses, getting stabbed by the flying umbrella, and how often the average person plays boardgames!

8-9am – R Kelly denies it all, and an Iowa man faces a harassment charge after allegedly chasing kids and telling them he would eat them!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

