Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.22.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is trying to lock him up in Wyoming like the movie ‘Get Out’, Dave Chappelle flies to Wyoming to check up on Kanye West which turns out to be awkward, and the biggest bitcoin scam from celeb Twitter accounts!

6am Alice News Network – The Giants had no cardboard cutouts of fans in their stadium like the Oakland A’s did, Alaska had a 7.8 earthquake yesterday, people wake up ten minutes before they start their work day, and 3 quarters of people have gained up to 16 pounds while in months of lock down!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie seems to have dongle issues, and Elon Musk is saying that people will consume music through a brain chip!

7am Alice News Network - An update on the case of the New Jersey Judge whose son was shot and killed by a FedEx driver, a poll found what are the top traits of the modern man, and some texts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro comes on the show!

8am Alice News Network – The debate on if Halloween is going to happen this year, a Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas is ordered to close by the US, people were asked what were the top life moments you were most excited for, and adding things to your completed to do list!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

