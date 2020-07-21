Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.21.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – An update on vaccines for the coronavirus, Mark Zuckerberg went surfing with an electric surfboard in Hawaii which results in memes all over the internet, and SNL is looking at ways to film in the studio!

6am Alice News Network – Baseball is back on tv with a fake coward and noise, an update on California coronavirus cases and reopen, people who watch the end of the world movies are more ready for the quarantine than others, and ‘how to’ searches are very popular during the pandemic!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Chuck Woolery deactivates his Twitter account after he said covid was a hoax but then he says catches it, Kim Kardashian is livid about Kanye West speech the other day, and Amanda Bynes clears her Instagram page and rebrands it to online store!

7am Alice News Network - California will let salons open for outside service, Sweden says not to follow their steps in handling the coronavirus since they have gotten a lot of cases and deaths, what year people would go to if there was a time machine, and what year Sarah and Vinnie would like to travel too!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah has a huge hawk in her backyard, Chris Cornell estate has shared a previously unreleased song by Guns and Roses, Mick Jagger is renting a castle in Tuscany with his 34 year old girlfriend, Logic is retiring from music but has signed a deal with Twitch for gaming, and Nicki Minaji is pregnant!

8am Alice News Network – Most California schools are going to go online in the fall, LSD use is up as a result of the covid pandemic, and 1 in 7 men are turned on by the Alexa voice!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

