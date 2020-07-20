Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.20.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – An update on celebrities that passed away in the last two weeks.

6am Alice News Network – FOMO is making the rounds to people in lock down, a bride and groom full into a river while taking photos, today is Vinnie’s wedding anniversary, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kanye West held his first political rallying which made people at the event question his mental state, Alex Trebeck will end cancer treatments if this next round doesn’t work, 72 players in the NFL have tested positive for coronavirus, and the case of Johnny Depp wanting to sue a tabloid has taken an interesting turn!

7am Alice News Network - A man dressed as a FedEx delivery man shot and killed a New Jersey Judge’s son at their home, a survey asked the top way they bonded with their kids during quarantine, and Vinnie gives his review on the Hulu show ‘Devs’!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The fall season of Survivor will not be happening due to coronavirus, Big Brother might still happen but there are still unknown factors on how it will run, Netflix has cancelled Ozark after the next season, and Megan Thee Stallion was shot at a party!

8am Alice News Network – The most searched words of the year so far, the common things we do during covid, a study says that men who watch a lot of porn have performance issues, and a man posted a sign over town where left his car in a residential area asking for help to find his car after being drunk!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

