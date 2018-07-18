Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.18.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – It’s time to play a game, Jerry Seinfeld’s reflects on his rise to success, Elon Musk is now apologizing for insulting Thai rescuer, how much your dog affects your traveling life, and most people who own fancy cars don’t drive them!

7-8am – The new viral dance surrounding the new Drake song, why a man was stabbed, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – Celebrities deformities, Highway 1 along Big Sur coast to reopen Wednesday, bad marriages lead to bad health, a man gets a surprise after he walked twenty miles to work, it’s Hut Dog day, and the most popular lottery numbers!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!