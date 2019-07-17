Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.17.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The Emmy nominations have arrived, swimsuit bashing, 2 Pac got somebody fired, and photobombing with boobs!

7-8am – How much Millie Bobby Brown is supposedly worth, and Florida man cuts off penis of wife's lover with scissors!

8-9am - 2019 Comic-Con International, ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’, it is world Emoji day, and things your kids can do during the summer!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment