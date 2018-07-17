Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.17.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The MTV music video awards, woman survives after SUV plunges off cliff, and a lovely family lottery story!

7-8am – Forbes list of the highest entertainers, a man gets away on a motorcycle, and the biggest product flops!

8-9am – Netflix teases the ‘Stranger Things’ with a release of a trailer, the highest grossing tours, and Thai cave rescuer considers suing Elon Musk over deleted 'pedo' tweets!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!