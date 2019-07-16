Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.16.2019¬

July 16, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Categories: 
Features
Podcasts

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – J Lo’s dancers, get ready for @clarkieclark’s post, the love for gaming is real, worrying about your baby, and meth gators!

7-8am – R Kelly sex slaves, the short guy is going to fight somebody, you’re eating chocolate wrong, and the exploding toilet!

8-9am  - More than one million people agree to 'Storm Area 51’,  and an amusement park ride snaps in half!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

