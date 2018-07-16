Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.16.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Doing your part in saving the planet, Bruce Willis’ roast, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – ‘Downton Abbey’ is back, Billy Bush's wife files for divorce ending nearly 20-year marriage, reports say, chocolate milk is a great post workout drink, and the very last Blockbuster still open in Oregon!

8-9am – A couple of things on the big screen, and London breed’s slight hiccup while swearing in!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!