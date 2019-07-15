Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.15.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing in San Francisco, what a lady gets for banging her underage student, and how many women want to date a shorter man!

7-8am – The new “Bond 007”, Charlie Sheen’s ex Brooke Mueller spotted with ‘bags of drugs’ in the Hamptons, boxer Pernell Whitaker hit by car; dead at 55, and a few fast facts!

8-9am - Kelly Clarkson advises Taylor Swift to re-record her old songs amid Scooter Braun drama, having conversations about sex, and Chess champion caught cheating!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

