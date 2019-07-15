Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.15.2019
July 15, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing in San Francisco, what a lady gets for banging her underage student, and how many women want to date a shorter man!
7-8am – The new “Bond 007”, Charlie Sheen’s ex Brooke Mueller spotted with ‘bags of drugs’ in the Hamptons, boxer Pernell Whitaker hit by car; dead at 55, and a few fast facts!
8-9am - Kelly Clarkson advises Taylor Swift to re-record her old songs amid Scooter Braun drama, having conversations about sex, and Chess champion caught cheating!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
